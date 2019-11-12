Hawaiian Airlines marks milestone anniversary by recreating inaugural flight

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hawaiian Airlines celebrated its 90th birthday with an anniversary flight recreating its very first flight on Nov. 11, 1929. In their normal Aloha fashion, the airline held festivities in the air and on the ground to thank customers and local communities that supported its growth the past 90 years.

Each guest flying Hawaiian airline flight ‘HA1111’ on Monday received a birthday card with a gift containing 90,000 HawaiianMiles, the equivalent to two round-trip flights between Hawaii and the mainland.

Flight attendants joined in on the fun and wore vintage uniforms from the 1960s through the ’90s. They welcomed 128 guests onboard the flight traveling from Honolulu to Kahului, Maui.

Courtesy: Hawaiian Airlines

Before arriving on Maui, guests received a copy of the Nov. 11, 1929 Honolulu Star-Bulletin newspaper, who’s headline read “Inter-Island Air Service Starts.” A quote included in the piece was from airline founder Stanley Kennedy saying, “The air is now yours.” Guests arrived at Kahului Airport with a lei greeting and music performances by Hawaiian employees.

Courtesy: Hawaiian Airlines

Do you wish you were a guest on Flight HA1111? Don’t worry, those who were not aboard Monday morning’s flight can still join Hawaiian’s anniversary celebrations online during the final week of the company’s five-week-long Social Media Sweepstakes, which will award 90,000 HawaiianMiles and a Heritage Prize Pack to each weekly winner. The last sweepstakes ends at 11:59 p.m. HST on Sunday, Nov. 17.