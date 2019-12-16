Hawaiian Airlines launches new non-stop from Vegas to Maui, Hawaii

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is now even more reason to kick off those winter boots and head to the warm Hawaiian islands. On Sunday, Dec. 15, Hawaiian Airlines launched a new non-stop service to Las Vegas from Maui. Las Vegas, also known as the “9th Island,” will now have four-times-weekly flights between Kahului Airport (OGG) and McCarran International Airport (LAS).

To celebrate the new route, Hawaiian Airlines gave two lucky winners at Kahului Airport, each with a guest, an all-inclusive round-trip to Las Vegas on Sunday. The giveaway included a complimentary AVIS rental car and hotel provided by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Image Credit: Linn Nishikawa & Associates, Inc.

The winners of Hawaiian Airlines’ OGG-LAS flight giveaway, left to right: Godfrey Akina, Nadine Bagda, Maurice Bediamol, Geraldine Oliveros.

The airline first launched service between LAS and the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) in September of 1985. Hawaiian, which also offers up to three daily nonstop flights between Honolulu and Las Vegas, carried more than 470,000 guests between the two cities in 2018.