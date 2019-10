LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A lucky player at Main Street Station cashed in on Madonna slot machine, scoring a $931,640 payout.

A tweet from the casino on Wednesday shows the winner with a giant check obscuring her face. A news release indicated she was visiting from her home in Hawaii.

The casino’s “Vogue” tweet generated a few “punny” retweets that picked up on other hit song titles.

she's living in a material world … — joshj (@joshj93482493) October 10, 2019

Main Street Station is in downtown Las Vegas.