Hawaii schools to open year with remote learning

Desks are spaced out in a classroom at Aikahi Elementary School in Kailua, Hawaii on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. While Hawaii has one of the lowest rates of cases per capita in the country and many of its schools have open-air campuses, the challenges of returning kids full time to classrooms may still be insurmountable. (AP Photo/Jennifer Sinco Kelleher)

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials say the state’s public school students will begin the academic year with remote learning only, after a spike of coronavirus cases.

Gov. David Ige said Friday that all public students will spend the first four weeks of the school year learning online from home.

Officials had originally planned to start the year with a mostly hybrid model in which students would alternate between online and in-person classes. The state will go to the hybrid approach in September if community transmission of the virus is brought under control.

Oahu has seen the majority of new cases in recent weeks, filling up hospital beds and spurring officials to close beaches, parks and hiking trails.