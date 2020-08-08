Hawaii schools to open year with remote learning

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials say the state’s public school students will begin the academic year with remote learning only, after a spike of coronavirus cases.
Gov. David Ige said Friday that all public students will spend the first four weeks of the school year learning online from home.
Officials had originally planned to start the year with a mostly hybrid model in which students would alternate between online and in-person classes. The state will go to the hybrid approach in September if community transmission of the virus is brought under control.
Oahu has seen the majority of new cases in recent weeks, filling up hospital beds and spurring officials to close beaches, parks and hiking trails.