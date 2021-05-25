Hawaii plans vaccine incentives, looks to enlist help of Nevada hotels

HONOLULU — Officials in Hawaii are preparing to announce new incentives for people to get vaccinated, and Las Vegas hotels might play a part.

While details are thin, Hawaii News Now reported Monday that officials with the Hawaii Restaurant Association and the Retail Merchants of Hawaii said they were asked to find businesses willing to participate.

Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green said more details would be announced soon. He also said he would reach out to hotels in Las Vegas to see if they would participate.

“My team is going to reach out to some hotels over in Las Vegas and see if they’d be willing to offer some nights over on the Ninth Island,” Green told Hawaii News Now.

Hawaii has administered about 1.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Green said the state hopes to get about 2 million shots in arms.