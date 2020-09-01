Hawaii now requiring ‘Safe Travels’ coronavirus screening application for visitors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Those wishing to travel to Hawaii will have to fill out new paperwork, starting Tuesday, Sept. 1.

The mandate for travelers was put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus on the Islands. State officials are calling it a “Safe Travels” application.

Safe Travels is one part of a multi-layered screening process which includes arrival temperature checks, and secondary screening for those with symptoms or temperatures of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, according to the State of Hawaii.

Traveling to Hawaii? Get through the arrival process quicker. Fill out the online form ahead of departure. Website: https://t.co/CmLupDb5y9 pic.twitter.com/GPSsQmLUV8 — Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) September 1, 2020

The digital application collects health and contact information of anyone traveling to Hawaii or between the Islands.

The 14-day mandatory quarantine will remain in place until at least October.

Click HERE to fill out the application.