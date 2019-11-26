Have you voted for Bread or Butter?

KLAS - 8 News Now
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You still have a little time to cast your vote for the National Thanksgiving Turkey. It’s between two turkeys named Bread and Butter.
Votes will be accepted until 8 a.m. (PT).
Click here to cast a vote.
Bread or Butter? Don't forget to cast your vote for National Thanksgiving Turkey by 11 a.m. ET! pic.twitter.com/Yj6xl9jNXb— The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 26, 2019
