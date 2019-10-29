Have you seen this man? Metro searching for bank robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro is searching for the suspect in a bank robbery that occurred in the area of Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive on Oct. 26 around 10:41 a.m.

The suspect approached the teller and demanded money before getting away with an undisclosed amount.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-30s, standing at 5’08” with a thin build.

If you have information regarding this incident, contact Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.