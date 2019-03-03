Have You Seen Him? NLVPD asking for help locating missing 58-year-old man

North Las Vegas police are asking for help locating a 58-year-old man who went missing in North Las Vegas on March 2.

58-year-old Anthony Earl Reed was reported missing by his family just after 5:00 p.m. Reed was last seen near the apartments in the 2600 block of East Deer Springs Way, near Aliante Parkway.

His family reports Reed was recently released from the hospital and has serious health problems. Reed did not leave his residence with any of his medication, which he needs or his health can become very critical. Reed was last seen wearing a brown cotton crewneck sweater with brown cotton sweat pants, a royal blue beanie cap, and white Nike shoes.

Reed is described as a black male adult standing about 5-feet 8’-inches, roughly 165 pounds, bald with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Reed is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.