LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County agency is looking for a bit of creative splash for a project at the Winchester Dondero Cultural Center.

The County’s Office of Public Arts wants an artist or a team to paint a mural on the accessibility ramp at the center at 3130 McLeod Drive.

The job pays a maximum of $11,833 and is considered an entry-level project, according to a county news release. The sum covers all project costs, the release said, including proper insurances, licenses and certificates.

The mural for the center “should reflect a thoughtful approach to the local area and what the artist learns from the community engagement,” according to the Clark County website.

Application deadline is April 3. More information on the application process and requirements are at clarkcountynv.gov.