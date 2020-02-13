Have a Heart: Campaign aims to make safer streets

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The message for drivers is simple — “Have a Heart and Stop for Pedestrians.” It’s part of a traffic safety effort for Valentine’s Day.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday, police officers will be along Sahara Avenue watching for drivers who don’t stop at crosswalks when there are pedestrians.

What drivers will see is an officer in a red-colored heart costume using the crosswalk. The focus of the officer is to have drivers pay attention to crosswalks.

Drivers who speed, don’t stop, or don’t wait for pedestrians to reach the sidewalk will be ticketed.

April Stewart, a safety advocate, lost her 16-year-old daughter in 2015. She was struck and killed in a crosswalk within a school zone.

“We’ve had some pretty amazing things happen since she’s gone and you know we can’t even go through it without feeling like there’s someone missing. Her younger sister is getting ready to go away for college and she turned 17 and that’s a birthday that Mary never got to see. That was hard for all of us,” Stewart said.

Since this school year started, 38 children have been injured by cars while walking to or from school.