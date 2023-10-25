LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A frightening time is coming to Tommy’s Express Car Wash in North Las Vegas and it’s for a good cause.

The car wash at 4555 W. Ann Road has been turned into a tunnel of terror for Halloween. For the price of a single car wash, you can experience a family-friendly scary wash.

Masked employees are hidden in dark corners and illuminated with strobe lighting and special effects. The spooky wash begins Thursday, Oct. 26, and runs through Saturday, Oct. 28. It costs $20 to wash a vehicle, spookiness included. Five dollars of every wash will be donated to Arbor View High School’s drama club.

Mike Cabral, who runs the car wash, said it’s the first year doing the haunted car wash, and plans for the event began in April.

“We’re going to have a lot of fun. We’re going to have some team members coming out and scaring people. We’re going to have a great time in a dark tunnel,” Cabral said.

You can find more information at this link.