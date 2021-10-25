Hate crimes double in Nevada during pandemic’s first year; 38 reported by Metro police

Hate crimes reported in Nevada in 2020. (Federal Bureau of Investigation Crime Data Explorer)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hate crimes in Nevada more than doubled as the pandemic began, growing from 47 in 2019 to 113 in 2020.

Revised national data was released Monday, making changes after a discrepancy was found in numbers reported by Ohio. Only part of Ohio’s data was initially reported in August. Nationally, hate crimes grew by 73%.

Hate crime statistics are voluntarily submitted to the FBI by state and local law enforcement agencies. In Nevada, 48 of the state’s 63 law enforcement agencies submitted reports.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported 38 of Nevada’s hate crimes, with the most common type reported as anti-Black hate. There were 15 incidents in Metro’s jurisdiction of criminal offenses motivated by hate against Black people.

Metro reported other hate crimes including anti-Hispanic (6), anti-white (5) anti-gay (4) and anti-LGBT (3). There were single incidents listed as anti-heterosexual, anti-transgender and anti-Mormon. One crime involved multiple biases.

Other Clark County agencies reporting hate crimes in 2020 included the Henderson Police Department (9), North Las Vegas Police Department (6), Boulder City Police Department (4) and Mesquite Police Department (4).

More information is available through FBI’s Crime Data Explorer.