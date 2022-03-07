LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Court records show new charges were filed against a man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy. The charges have been upgraded to include crimes motivated by hate.

Willie Collins, 42, was already registered as a sex offender for a sex crime against children in 2017, and told police he attacked the child because he was white, a prosecutor said.

He is now charged with:

First degree kidnapping of a minor – motivated by bias or hatred toward victim

2 counts of sexual assault against a child under 16 – motivated by bias or hatred toward victim

Battery with intent to commit sexual assault against a child under age 16 – motivated by bias or hatred toward victim

Child abuse or neglect – motivated by bias or hatred toward victim

Police arrested Collins Feb. 24 after he allegedly approached the child as he was walking to school, and, according to the boy, told him he was armed and would kill him if he didn’t do as he said.

According to police, Collins then directed the boy to get into a dumpster area in a back alley.

During the alleged sexual assault, the boy and Collins got into a fight, and the boy was able to escape. Collins had left the area by the time the boy had gotten help and police arrived at the area.

Police said Collins was located 6 hours after the alleged assault because he had been wearing an ankle monitor, and had been on house arrest for burglary while in possession of a gun which was committed in November 2021 in North Las Vegas.

The 8 News Now I-Team reported that Collins had previously been deemed a flight risk, but North Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Kalani Hoo set his bail at $1,500 and placed him under house arrest, giving him the freedom to walk out of jail.

Collins is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center with no bail. He is scheduled to appear again in court Mar. 25 for a competency hearing at 8:30 a.m.