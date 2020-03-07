Hash House A Go Go to open new location in Summerlin, according to Eater Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A popular casual comfort food hot spot will soon be in Summerlin! Hash House A Go Go is opening up a 7th location in Nevada, according to Eater Las Vegas.

The foodie website said in a recent story that the new location will replace the Islands Fine Burgers & Drinks in the shopping center off of Charleston Boulevard and Pavilion Center Drive.

Hash House has 4 locations in Las Vegas, one in Henderson and one in Reno. Hash House is known for its huge portions and popular farm-food menu items including their sage fried chicken and waffles, giant pancakes and the house hashes.

There is no official date of when the restaurant will open. According to Eater Las Vegas, Islands Fine Burgers & Drinks has been at that spot next to Olive Garden since 2007.