LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Assemblyman Harvey Munford passed away early this morning. He was 83 years old.

Munford was a strong force in education, teaching for the Clark County School District, UNLV and the College of Southern Nevada.

He served as a state assemblyman from 2004 to 2016, and there’s a street named for him in the central Las Vegas valley.

Tributes to Munford came on social media following news of his death.

“Very sad to learn of the passing of Assemblyman Harvey Munford,” Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford said on X. “He was an iconic figure in the community. His legacy includes passing bills the require multicultural education in our schools and the work he and I did to require police to wear body cameras. He’ll be sorely missed.”

Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II added, “Assemblyman Munford was a mentor, humble public servant, husband, father, and friend. His legacy of service to our state and constantly putting the lives of others before his own will never be forgotten. I am forever grateful for his kindness and being a small part of his story.”

Harvey Munford towers above fellow leaders including U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, William McCurdy II and Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear at his Historic Westside Legacy Park induction ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said, “I’m so sorry to hear Assemblyman Harvey Munford has passed away. Harvey was a true public servant. He poured his heart into everything that he did, whether it was teaching his students (including my sister), coaching, or fighting for Nevada families in the legislature.”

U.S. Rep. Susie Lee said, “Southern Nevada has lost a champion for our community with the passing of Harvey Munford. Harvey was a dedicated public servant from the classroom to the legislature. I’m thinking of his loved ones and the Nevadans whose lives he changed as we all mourn this loss.”

Veteran state lawmaker Pat Spearman said, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Assemblyman Harvey J. Munford. His legacy as an educator, athlete, and public servant will always be remembered. My thoughts and condolences go out to his family. May they find solace in the cherished memories of a remarkable individual.”

The Clark County School District posted a yearbook photo from Munford’s teaching days and said, “We are saddened by the loss of former educator and NV Assemblyman Harvey Munford. His impact on the community and education will not be forgotten. Our hearts are with his family, friends, former colleagues and students.”