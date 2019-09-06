Harvest Festival: Fall has arrived with annual show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fall tradition returns to Las Vegas this weekend. The annual Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show prepares to welcome visitors starting Friday, Aug. 6 in a new location.

The show is inside Pavilion One this year at the Las Vegas Market. It’s a temporary home until the show moves to the World Market Convention Center next year.

This event highlights handcrafted wares, jewelry, clothing, original paintings food and more. Roughly 200 exhibitors set up a booth. The show celebrates creativity with thousands of one-of-a kind arts and crafts.

It allows shoppers to get a jump start on a holiday gift list and support SafeNest, a local non-profit. Anyone visiting the festival can get a $2 discount on an entrance ticket by simply donating items for SafeNest.

The show opens Friday at 10 a.m. and runs through Sunday, Sept. 8. Ticket prices range from $4 to $9 and kids under 12 are free.