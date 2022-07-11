LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Once used to celebrate weddings and host parties, the Hartland Mansion is almost gone. Demolition of the property near downtown Las Vegas began today and at least half of the building is already rubble.

Known as “Mansion 54”, located east of the Arts District is being demolished after a new owner bought the property.

According to the Nevada Film Commission website, the Harland Mansion was built in the 1940s. It began as two separate properties, but in the ’70s, it combined into one. Grammy-gospel singer Toni Hart purchased the home in the 80s and the family renovated it with a unique look.