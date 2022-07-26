LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Harry Reid International Airport set a new record in June for passengers in a single month, beating a record of 4,609,3128 passengers in October 2019.

A total of 4,683,156 passengers arrived to and departed from the airport in June this year, a 22.9% increase from June 2021.

The majority of passengers were domestic, with international travelers only making up 244,033 of the total.

In 2022, the airport has already seen 24,279,867 passengers, a 52.4% increase from 15,933,853 passengers this time last year.