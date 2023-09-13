LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – On Thursday, students with Rancho High School’s mariachi band and ballet folkloric will kick start the busy Mexican Independence Day holiday, also known as El Grito weekend at Harry Reid International Airport.

From Thursday to Monday, officials at the airport are prepared to welcome 56 commercial flights that will fly directly between Mexico and Las Vegas during the busy weekend.

Mexico historically ranks as the second largest source of international visitors to Las Vegas and the airport typically sees a spike in passenger activity associated with Mexican Independence Day.

Below are several events taking place during the busy holiday weekend and throughout the month of September.