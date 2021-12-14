Harry Reid International Airport dedicated Tuesday: ‘He represents the new’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You’ve been hearing about it for months, and this afternoon it’s official — the name of our airport has changed.

McCarran International is now “Harry Reid International Airport.”

County commissioners approved the name change earlier this year, and private donors paid for it. Commissioners say the name change helps represent Nevada today.

State and local leaders officially dedicated the name change Tuesday afternoon.

But when can we expect to see changes?

If you have lived in Las Vegas for awhile, you know this is going to be a tough one to get used to. As we all got used to saying “McCarran,” now we need to say “Harry Reid.”

Changes have already taken place on social media, but not yet for the website as there is some work to be done for the change-over.

Reid’s contributions to the Silver State’s diversity were a subject at today’s event.

“When you look at what Senator McCarran stood for and what Senator Reid stood for, you could not get a better contrast,” Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said.

“This building that we’re standing in, he secured the funding for this. It wouldn’t be here without that, we wouldn’t have been able to expand McCarran Airport,” Sisolak said.

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom helped to get the name changed.

“We have people from everywhere and everyone,” Segerblom said. “If you grow up today, you can be proud of who you are. You don’t have to feel like you’re second-class citizen, so that’s what he represents. Times have changed.”

“Going forward, we have a new name, a new vision,” Segerblom said. “And he really represents that. He represents the new.”

As for new signs around the airport, Director of Aviation Rosemary Vassiliadis says it will happen in three different phases.

“First phase is what we’re calling from public to curb, so you’ll see the street signs and the monuments,” Vassiliadis said.

Phase two and three are funded through private donations. Those changes are in the terminal.

“Basically, the doors to the gates,” Vassiliadis said. “So, the signage that is inside the terminal will change at that point.”

“And then our third phase is what we’re calling all the incidental — incidentals and operating type of items, such as our uniforms, our decals on our equipment and vehicles, and that would complete it,” she said.

The changes will not happen overnight. It might take as long as two years to complete.