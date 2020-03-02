Harry Reid Endorses Joe Biden for President

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Former Nevada Senator Harry Reid has endorsed Joe Biden for president of the United States.

In a statement released to 8 News Now, Reid said:

“President Donald Trump has done unspeakable damage to our country, our institutions and the rule of law. Democrats need a candidate who can assemble the largest, most diverse coalition possible to defeat Trump and lead our country following the trauma of Trump’s presidency. That candidate is Joe Biden. “Joe Biden’s strength of character and deep experience stand in the starkest contrast to Trump’s amorality, corruption and utter incompetence. Biden will be a much-needed stabilizing force following Trump’s disastrous term, offering a positive and progressive alternative to Trump’s dark vision of racism, xenophobia and policies built on cruelty and exclusion. I believe Biden is best able to defeat Donald Trump and enact the policies we all care about. “Our party was fortunate to have a tremendous field of talented candidates this year, many of whom are my close friends. I have the deepest respect and admiration for Senators Sanders, Warren and Klobuchar and Mayor Bloomberg. They’re among the brightest leaders in our party, and they’ve made invaluable contributions to this race and our country.” Harry Reid, Former Senator of Nevada

The endorsement comes a day before Super Tuesday primaries.