LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re still trying to get out of Harry Reid International Airport on Saturday for the Memorial Day weekend, you won’t be able to find a parking spot.

The airport said on Twitter that its on-site parking is at capacity. Those needing to park at the airport should use the remote lot at Gillespie Street and East Warm Springs Road across from the shuttle for rental car users, the airport’s tweet said.

The tweet from Harry Reid International Airport on Saturday letting people know that airport parking is at capacity.

From the remote lot, airport users are advised to take the car rental shuttle to terminals.

Holiday weekends always call for increased travel into and out of Las Vegas. The American Automobile Association says that more than 3 million Americans are expected to travel by air this Memorial Day weekend.