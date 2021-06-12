Harrah’s finishes $200M renovation of Vegas Strip flagship

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gambling giant Caesars Entertainment Corp. says it has completed a $200 million renovation of its Harrah’s Las Vegas resort.

The parent company announced Friday the work included upgrades to 2,542 guest rooms, a remodel of the casino floor and new LED marquees at the north and south entrances on the Las Vegas Strip.

We now have an even more playful, #AllNewHarrahs. Along with the 2,542 redesigned rooms and a complete casino floor remodel, you can enjoy a variety of hotel, dining, and entertainment options such as seeing @donnyosmond's first-ever solo residency. 💜 #ComeOutandPlay pic.twitter.com/jz9iv0mdiK — Harrah's Las Vegas (@HarrahsVegas) June 11, 2021

Dan Walsh, senior vice president and general manager of Harrah’s, flipped the switch new purple lighting on Thursday to mark the completion of the multiyear renovation of the flagship location of the Harrah’s brand.