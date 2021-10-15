Hard seltzer festival comes to the valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)–A new spirit festival dedicated to hard seltzer is headed to Las Vegas next weekend

New York City-based Cannonball Productions will bring Seltzerland, its traveling hard seltzer festival, to the valley on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Angel Park Golf Course located at 100 S. Rampart Blvd.

Attendees are invited to leisurely walk the course while sampling from over 100 flavors of hard seltzer.

Brands large and small are expected to participate in this fun day on the green including White Claw, Mike’s Hard Lemonade Seltzer, Vizzy, and Playamar (Jose Cuervo Seltzer).

Guests are able to get quality time with each seltzer brand as they travel in small groups along each course’s fairways while experiencing a one-of-a-kind, immersive experience.

“We created Seltzerland to give hard seltzer fans the opportunity to sample new flavors in the most fun way possible. With one-of-a-kind activations, brand new seltzer varieties, and beautiful golf courses, Seltzerland is a can’t miss experience,” said Cannonball Productions CEO & Founder Kate Levenstien.

When purchasing tickets online, attendees will sign up for a “tee-time”, which is available every 10 minutes, for a group of 20 or less for this 2.5-hour experience. There are two types of tickets. General Admission tickets begin at $39 and VIP tickets start at $59.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.seltzerland.com/