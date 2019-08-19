Hard Rock Hotel to close for 2020 renovations; it’s transforming into Virgin Hotel Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Closed for renovations: That is the plan for the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas when the off-Strip property officially starts to transform into a new brand.

Initially, the resort was going to remain partially open during its renovation to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, but, now the owners’ vision is to close the Hard Rock for eight months during the remodeling.

The owners have decided to adjust the timeline to morph the 1,500 room property into Virgin Hotel Las Vegas sooner rather than later. It’s expected to go dark in February 2020.

Hard Rock has revised construction schedule for transition to Virgin Hotel, nixing phased approach. Resort will now close completely for eight months, following Super Bowl weekend 2020. — Vital Vegas (@VitalVegas) August 17, 2019

Virgin Hotels purchased the property with a group of partners, including Los Angeles-based investment firm Juniper Capital Partners. The terms of the purchase from Brookfield Asset Management were not disclosed.

Earlier this year, Hard Rock’s Guitar, the giant staple that once stood out in front of the hotel and casino in Las Vegas for 27 years, was moved to the Neon Museum’s ‘Neon Boneyard.’

SLIDESHOW: Hard Rock guitar moves to Neon Museum’s ‘Neon Boneyard

The hotel will shut down entirely in the first week of February, and it will relaunch in late 2020.