Hard Rock Hotel prepares for final weekend with parties

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another Las Vegas landmark has reached its final weekend. The Hard Rock Hotel closes on Monday for its major transformation into Virgin Hotels. To celebrate the event, the hotel is having a marathon party every day until late Sunday night.

The hotel opened its doors in 1995 and for the past 25 years, the Hard Rock has been known for its innovative music scene and collection of rock memorabilia.

Elvis memorabilia on display at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas.

Crews will flip the lights off Monday at 3 a.m. That’s when a multi-million dollar renovation will begin transforming the property into Virgin Hotels. The new hotel will open in the fall of 2020.

The final toast is Saturday night at the Center Bar which is in the middle of the hotel.