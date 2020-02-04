Hard Rock Hotel leaves behind lasting legacy after its doors close for good

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Chains and padlocks are now on the front doors at the Hard Rock Hotel. Today officially marked the end of an era as the property begins the transformation into Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. It’s expected to open in the fall.

The Hard Rock leaves behind a lasting legacy.

“It’s been an exciting day, but it’s been a surreal day for sure,” said Richard “Boz” Bosworth, president of JC Hospitality LLC, at the closing.

The off-Strip property was an innovative game changer for Las Vegas. The site, filled with rock and roll memorabilia, played host to legendary acts, including the Rolling Stones, Bon Jovi and KISS.

“I hope they say that every single resort that they’ve walked into carries the DNA of the Hard Rock,” Bosworth expressed. “I hope they recognize that it was this property that really started it all.”

Over the weekend, the hotel said its final goodbye with an emotional farewell toast.

“I think the emotion for me was watching the employees go through their emotions together because as we stated all along, they truly are family,” said Bosworth.

A newly designed property called Virgin Hotels will soon take its place. It’ll come with a bigger casino floor, new restaurants and two new entertainment venues.

“I just think the Hard Rock for me personally, it will just always have a special place in my heart,” said Bryan Rodriguez of Las Vegas. “I might come check out the Virgin Hotel when I’m here, but I’m just so used to hearing Hard Rock. It’ll be hard to see the name not up there.”