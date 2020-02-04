Hard Rock Hotel final curtain call, Virgin Hotels opens in its place in November

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Hard Rock Hotel closed its doors for good early Monday morning.

President and CEO Richard “Boz” Bosworth helped celebrate the final weekend of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino with a toast as the iconic property begins its transformation into Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Saturday night.

Crews are scheduled to renovate the Hard Rock into a Virgin Hotels property in 8 months and for millions of dollars.

The off-Strip property was an innovative game-changer for Las Vegas, filled with rock and roll memorabilia and playing host to legendary acts including The Rolling Stones, The Who, Bon Jovi, Paul McCartney, KISS and Guns N’ Roses.

The rock vibe is being replaced with what they’re describing as a “desert cool” ambiance.

Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment, from Connecticut, will operate the casino floor. It will be the first tribal-operated casino in town. It is scheduled to open in November.