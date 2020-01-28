Hard Rock Hotel & Casino to host days-long goodbye bash this week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You have less than a week to say goodbye to the iconic Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas. The hotel will shut its doors this Sunday for good before the transition to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

It will be a busy week for the Hard Rock, leading up to the big last party.

From the iconic giant guitar to the priceless displayed memorabilia, people are starting to say goodbye.

“It is going to be hard to not see the name up there,” lamented Bryan Rodriguez, who recently stayed at the hotel.

The Hard Rock was a major cornerstone of downtown Las Vegas and all it had to offer.

“The entertainment, the food and beverage factor and the nightlife factor here changed much of the resorts in Las Vegas,” noted Hard Rock CEO Richard Bosworth.

The hotel, known for music, opened in 1995. It hosted some of the biggest names, like KISS, Guns N’ Roses and Justin Bieber.

Rehab Pool was the first day club in Las Vegas and created a trend in the city.

“We are looking to having a great party to honor this great resort,” said Bosworth.

The public is invited to the last big party weekend, which is slated for this Thursday through Sunday.

“The musicians that we are going to have here for a marathon party starting Thursday are all local, rolling back menu prices and printing out items we had in 1995, celebrating the famous Center Bar here,” revealed Bosworth.

As for the memorabilia, some of it is up for grabs.

“With the exception of the some of the memorabilia, we will be giving away this weekend in raffles we’ll be giving away guitars, we’ll be giving away shirts, we’ll be giving away paintings.”

Starting Monday, crews will begin the building’s transformation to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, set to open later this year.

We are expecting to get restaurant announcements later this week for the new hotel.

If you wanted to stay the night at Hard Rock this weekend, that might be difficult because they told us it just about sold out.