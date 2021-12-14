Hard Rock has big vision for guitar-themed remake of The Mirage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new rendering reveals big plans for rebranding The Mirage into a guitar-shaped hotel at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip.

According to its website, Hard Rock International has a new vision for the Strip property that has long been known for its volcano and “Secret Garden” attraction.

The reimagined property will look like an upright guitar, bathed in purple with “strings” of light ascending to the heavens.

The acquisition, announced Monday with a pricetag of $1.075 billion in cash, still requires approval from state gaming officials.

“We are honored to welcome The Mirage’s 3,500 team members to the Hard Rock family,” said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International. “When complete, Hard Rock Las Vegas will be a fully integrated resort welcoming meetings, groups, tourists and casino guests from around the world to its nearly 80 acre center-Strip location.”