Hard Rock Cafe will be demolished after 29 years in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 23: The Hard Rock Cafe neon sign, located on East Harmon Avenue, is viewed at sunrise on October 23, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Though tourism is slowly making a comeback on the Strip, the economic conditions just two blocks away remain mired in poverty and desolation. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas will continue its “Farewell Tour” with the demolition of the Hard Rock Cafe property on Monday.

The demolition is part of the property’s transformation to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

The Hard Rock Cafe property which is located on the corner of Paradise Rd. and Harmon Ave. and it opened in 1990 and closed on Dec. 31, 2016. It was the first of the restaurant franchise’s two locations in Las Vegas, a second restaurant opened on the Strip in 2009.

The 82-foot tall iconic neon sign, inspired by Pete Townshend’s No.9 Gibson Les Paul Deluxe, stood in front of the Hard Rock Cafe, and is now housed at The Neon Museum.

Viva, Las Vegas. Come late 2019, what happens in Vegas stays right here. #VirginHotelsHere pic.twitter.com/TkKUKQgUjA — Virgin Hotels (@virginhotels) March 30, 2018

The second Hard Rock Cafe is named Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas Strip and has been on Las Vegas Blvd. directly in front of Park MGM and T Mobile arena for the past 10 years.

The Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas Strip has three floors, is one of the largest of the 174 HRC restaurant franchises in 70 countries and features the world’s largest Rock Shop® and views to the Strip.

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas will close on Feb. 3, 2020 to begin the transformation to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, which is set to open in the fall of 2020.