Hard Rock bids farewell, transforms into Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another iconic resort in Las Vegas is seeing its last days. The Hard Rock Hotel will shut its doors Monday, Feb. 3 as it transforms into Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

A massive re-branding is already underway. The Hard Rock Cafe was demolished a couple of months ago. Now, the hotel is closing for renovations.

The future Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is scheduled to open this fall.

They’re getting rid of the rock vibe and replacing it with what they’re describing as a “desert cool design.”

Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment will operate the casino floor.

According to the property, it’s a landmark deal because it’ll be the first Native American casino operator in Las Vegas.

The iconic hotel opened back in 1995.

Here’s reaction from one local.

“They come and they go. I think we get something better. Like when they tore down Desert Inn, unfortunately I never saw Desert Inn, but now they got the Wynn and they got the Encore,” said Wayne Klesmer, Las Vegan.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will rock one last time with a couple of events starting Thursday. They’ll commemorate the casino’s 25-year history in town. The final toast is on Saturday.

Every day, guests will have the chance to win memorabilia pieces, such as signed guitars and gold records. There’s still a Hard Rock Cafe on the Las Vegas Strip in front of Park MGM and T-Mobile Arena. That location is expected to stay open.