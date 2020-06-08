Harbor Juvenile Assessment Center resumes services, offers limited appointments

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting today, The Harbor Juvenile Assessment Center is resuming some operations at its location at 6161 West Charleston Boulevard and will begin scheduling limited, in-person appointments at its main campus at 861 N. Mojave Road.

The Harbor Center consolidated its services to its Mojave Road location in the month of March due to COVID-19 concerns. Services at the Mojave Road location are available by phone at (702) 455-6912 or in-person with an appointment and adherence to health and safety guidelines to protect staff and visitors from COVID-19.

Clients and staff are required to wear face coverings during visits.

In addition, all visitors will have their temperature checked at the door and will be asked to complete a COVID-19 screening questionnaire.

Only the youth in need of services and the parents are recommended to be present. In keeping with social distancing guidelines, staff and families will maintain 6 feet of social distance during appointments.

Services at the Charleston location will be available only by phone at (702) 486-5331.

Families in need of support can call either location, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

“Coronavirus has presented many challenges to youth and families, and we want the community to know that the Harbor is a safe place to turn for support,” said Jack Martin, director of Clark County’s Juvenile Justice Services Department, which oversees The Harbor.

Families in need of support can call either location, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily until 24 hour service returns.

The Harbor offers diversion services to prevent youth from entering the juvenile justice system by helping families cope with problem behavior or delinquency before issues potentially escalate into more serious trouble.

“Our staff and community partners have adapted their services to work with families by phone and other online resources. We encourage any family that is struggling to reach out and contact us,” added Martin.

Signs that a child or youth may need help include depression, anxiety, drug or alcohol use, isolation, bullying, or changes in behavior.

Parents are encouraged to reach out to The Harbor for guidance support. Information about the program’s services and partnering agencies is available on its website at www.theharborlv.com.

Photo: Harbor Juvenile Assessment Center website. Families in need of support can call either location, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily until 24 hour service returns.

Since opening in October 2016, the Harbor has served more than 14,000 local youth and their families. To date, counseling, mentoring, tutoring, and substance abuse treatment have been the top areas of service referrals.