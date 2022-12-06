LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Families all over southern Nevada look forward to a special calendar every year.

The “Happy Times” calendar is filled with art by local students from kindergarten to 12th grade.

Our own Nate Tannenbaum was the host for the big reveal of the 2023 calendar at a Silver State Schools Credit Union event Monday evening on the UNLV campus.

The students who created each piece used in the calendar were introduced one at a time along with their respective art teachers, getting their original work beautifully framed to take home.

The credit union also partners with the UNLV College of Education for the gathering, which included hors d’oeuvres and a live Facebook stream. Here’s a link to the recording of the event https://fb.watch/hf26RXhKQn/.

This is the 37th annual Happy Times calendar. And there was a record set for the number of pieces entered into the competition: more than 3,000! The difficult task for the judges was eased a bit as five runners-up also got recognition at the event.

The calendars are being sold for $2 at Silver State Schools Credit Union offices with the proceeds going to their “People Over Profits” Foundation, which focuses on education and financial literacy.

Silver State Schools Credit Union is one of 8NewsNow’s Community Pride Partners