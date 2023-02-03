LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, you have the opportunity to wish someone a happy or crappy Valentine’s day all while helping out a local animal shelter.

For $10 you can send someone you love, who may be a dog or cat lover, an adorable E-card featuring some cute animals. That money will bring happiness and hope to homeless pets.

And if you’re willing to pay a few dollars more, for $15, you can wish someone, maybe an ex, a crappy Valentine’s Day. The Animal Foundation will put your enemy’s name in a litter box for one of the shelter’s cats to do their business on.

“Let our shelter cats cover your former #1 with lots of #2,” The Animal Foundation said on the website.

However, it doesn’t end there. The Animal Foundation will then email that person a card with a picture of the cat’s deposit.

Here’s a link if you’re interested.