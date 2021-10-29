Happy Nevada Day, however you celebrate the birth of the Battle Born state

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Whether you’re dragging into the weekend, or rooting for the Rebels against the Wolf Pack tonight, let your pride swell a little today as the state observes Nevada Day.
Sure, it usually coincides with Halloween, but this year Oct. 31 is on a Sunday and Nevada is observing the holiday today. The candy can and costumes can wait while we take a day to celebrate 157 years.
Some see the holiday as a chance to sleep in, while others might be off on a new adventure created by a three-day weekend.
But however you celebrate it, take a minute to appreciate the people who make Nevada what it is, and all the natural — and unnatural — beauty in the Battle Born state.
Here are a few of our favorite tweets as the Silver State celebrates today:
The game tonight between rivals UNLV and UNR takes on the “Battle Born” theme, with the Fremont Cannon at stake. The game is sold out — the first sellout at Reno’s Mackay Stadium since 2015, according to the university