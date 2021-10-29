Happy Nevada Day, however you celebrate the birth of the Battle Born state

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nevada state of United States flag on flagpole waving cloudy sky background realistic 3d illustration

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Whether you’re dragging into the weekend, or rooting for the Rebels against the Wolf Pack tonight, let your pride swell a little today as the state observes Nevada Day.

Sure, it usually coincides with Halloween, but this year Oct. 31 is on a Sunday and Nevada is observing the holiday today. The candy can and costumes can wait while we take a day to celebrate 157 years.

Some see the holiday as a chance to sleep in, while others might be off on a new adventure created by a three-day weekend.

But however you celebrate it, take a minute to appreciate the people who make Nevada what it is, and all the natural — and unnatural — beauty in the Battle Born state.

Here are a few of our favorite tweets as the Silver State celebrates today:

The game tonight between rivals UNLV and UNR takes on the “Battle Born” theme, with the Fremont Cannon at stake. The game is sold out — the first sellout at Reno’s Mackay Stadium since 2015, according to the university

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories