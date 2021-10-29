Happy Nevada Day, however you celebrate the birth of the Battle Born state

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Whether you’re dragging into the weekend, or rooting for the Rebels against the Wolf Pack tonight, let your pride swell a little today as the state observes Nevada Day.

Sure, it usually coincides with Halloween, but this year Oct. 31 is on a Sunday and Nevada is observing the holiday today. The candy can and costumes can wait while we take a day to celebrate 157 years.

Some see the holiday as a chance to sleep in, while others might be off on a new adventure created by a three-day weekend.

But however you celebrate it, take a minute to appreciate the people who make Nevada what it is, and all the natural — and unnatural — beauty in the Battle Born state.

Here are a few of our favorite tweets as the Silver State celebrates today:

Shout it from the mountaintop! Specifically, Boundary Peak in Esmeralda County, the highest point in Nevada at 13,147 feet. Happy #NevadaDay! #BattleBorn (📸: @TravelNevada) pic.twitter.com/NyB4jhMpYx — Nevada Silver Trails (@NvSilverTrails) October 29, 2021

The game tonight between rivals UNLV and UNR takes on the “Battle Born” theme, with the Fremont Cannon at stake. The game is sold out — the first sellout at Reno’s Mackay Stadium since 2015, according to the university

Happy #NevadaDay (observed)!⁰⁰



It’s a great day to celebrate everything that makes our state great.

We are #BattleBorn and battle tested! pic.twitter.com/z6svpJ4N4G — Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) October 29, 2021

The Silver State is pretty great. Happy to call this home. #NevadaDay pic.twitter.com/1JFMaqaQLk — Dom Lewis (@Dommy_Digital) October 29, 2021

Home means Nevada, home means the hills. I love this State fiercely, from our diverse terrain to our Battle Born spirit. Hope you have a wonderful day celebrating Nevada’s Statehood! #NevadaReady #NevadaDay #BattleBorn pic.twitter.com/f6LKKTEiUK — NV Superintendent of Public Instruction (@NVSupt) October 29, 2021

Happy Nevada Day from LAS! On October 31, 1864, Nevada became the 36th state. #BattleBorn pic.twitter.com/T2PKOvvlOO — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) October 29, 2021