LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Want to get happy? If that’s your goal, Club Med says visit Las Vegas.

Based on several metrics — including cost of domestic beer — the French-based tourism and travel operator lists Las Vegas as the No. 1 happiest place to travel for holidays in North America.

So you know: About eight weeks to go for Thanksgiving. It’s 12 Sundays to Christmas. And one more Sunday for New Year’s Day.

On a scale that tops out at 100, Las Vegas scored 67.1, including an overall happiness score of 27.6, according to a story on the Club Med website. North America’s second happiest place — and a distant No. 2, we might add — is New Orleans, with an overall score of 26.8.

The site says the world’s happiest travel destination is Bali because of the Indonesian island’s “incredible spa and wellness centers … and amazing outdoor activities.”

Bali edged Las Vegas on the global list with an overall happy, happy score of 73.7, but the Club Med story does add that Nevada’s largest city “offers everything from gambling in any of its hundreds of casinos to enjoying a more laidback and unique experience.”

Rounding out the top 10 North American cities for getting happy are Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; San Francisco; Washington D.C.; Los Angeles; Portland, Oregon; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada; and Nashville, Tennessee.