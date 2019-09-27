Happy #FriYay! Gilcrease Orchard officially opens pumpkin patch for fall season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fall is in the air, and along with offering a fun and cool experience for those who want to pick pumpkins, Gilcrease Orchard has so many options with delicious smelling aromas that are sure to tickle the taste buds.

On Friday, Gilcrease Orchard opened its pumpkin patch for the first time this season.

The fall hours will be Thursday – Sunday from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Entrance to the orchard is free, but that’s not all: Wagon rides are also free.

There will also be caramel apples, kettle corn, apple, pear and apple cider, and apple cider donuts for sale.

For more on everything Gilcrease Orachard, go here.