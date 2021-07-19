‘Happy Feet’ thefts add up to nearly $1,400 in clothing, police report shows

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 20-year-old man earned the nickname “Happy Feet” from detectives investigating thefts from a Ross Dress for Less on Charleston Boulevard near Fremont Street.

Gregory Poe is charged with five counts of burglary after nearly $1,400 worth of clothing was stolen from the store at 1720 E. Charleston in five separate incidents.

Poe, described as a transient in a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report, is accused of stealing clothing valued at $1,379.22. Detectives called him “Happy Feet” because he would enter the store and then leave without any attempt to purchase items.

Surveillance video and statements by a loss prevention officer at Ross are the basis for the case against Poe.

The suspect “ignored the employee stationed at the front door” and committed the thefts on consecutive days. In one instance, employees said he appeared to be under the influence.

Poe was arrested after Metro police tracked him using a helicopter, eventually making the arrest near S. 16th Street and Curtis Drive, just west of the store.

According to information provided by the loss prevention officer,

21 items items valued at $314.79

12 items valued at $254.88

Unspecified number of items valued at $364.75

Unspecified number of items valued at $199.90

Unspecified number of items valued at $171.90

Most of the items were shirts, pants and shoes.

A Clark County Detentions Center booking log also lists one count of grand larceny, and a charge of making a false statement to or obstructing a police officer.

Poe is scheduled to make a court appearance on Tuesday.