HAPPY BIRTHDAY! The City of Las Vegas turns 115!

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Happy birthday, Las Vegas!!! That was probably the sentiment of mostly everyone today when it was realized that it was the entertainment capital’s 115th birthday!
The city was officially founded on May 15, 1905 when more than 100 acres were auctioned to buyers. That land would eventually become known as downtown Las Vegas.
All-day today, the City of Las Vegas has been celebrating the city’s birthday with a walk through history on Twitter.
Below you can view some of the city’s posts:
Tonight the City of Las Vegas is airing a documentary for the its 115th birthday. It’s called the City of Las Vegas: The Twenties. Go here to learn more about when and where you can watch it.