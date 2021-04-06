Happy Birthday!: T-Mobile Arena turns 5-years-old

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tuesday marked the fifth anniversary of the opening of T-Mobile Arena! Do you remember the celebration? Wayne Newton and The Killers helped christen the facility.

Ground was broken for T-Mobile on May 1, 2014, and its grand opening was April 6, 2016.

Since that day, the venue has hosted 330 events, many of those major events being Golden Knights games. Others include major concerts, other sports award shows, The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Lady Gaga, U2, 16 major UFC fights, eight championship boxing matches and numerous awards shows.

T-Mobile Arena has helped change the landscape of Las Vegas.

Several people shared their memories of the venue, from Ryan Reaves to Dana White. Check out their stories in the video above!