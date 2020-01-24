Happy Birthday, Norah O’Donnell!

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Thursday was CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell’s birthday.

Our Traffic Anchor Nate Tannenbaum found out from Norah herself. He told our Good Day crew about Norah’s daily RADIO newscast, which is now also streamed via FacebookLIVE.

Here’s what she had to say, as seen in the video clip above:

“Hi friends on facebook. Thanks always for joining us as we do the 5 o’clock radio broadcast heard ’round the world’ right here on CBS News. As some of you may know, it is my birthday, and so I woke up and I decided this was going to be my theme song for my BIRTHDAY.”

She proceeded to play a clip of Lizzo from her phone.

O’Donnell resumed her conversation with facebook viewers:

“So that’s what we’ve been dancing to in the studio all day. I got everybody smiling, everybody dancing. Whaddya think, James? James likes it. Thank you. James is our producer – extraordinaire – of this broadcast every day.”

You can hear Norah over the air at 2pm Monday through Friday on AM840 KXNT. You can catch the facebook videos – live or recorded – by looking up “CBS News Radio” on facebook.