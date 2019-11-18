Happy Birthday Mickey and Minnie Mouse!

(CNN) — The happiest couple on earth is turning 91 on Monday, Nov. 18! Disney icons, Mickey and Minnie Mouse share the same birthday and they are now both 91 years young.
The two made their big debuts in the animated movie “Steamboat Willie” in New York on Nov. 18, 1928.
Here are some fun facts about the iconic couple:
- Mickey and Minnie both have their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Walt Disney admitted privately in 1933 that Minnie and Mickey are married, but it has never been officially stated
- Their original names were Mortimer and Minerva
- Mickey has a middle name; it’s Theodore