HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Iconic Flamingo hotel celebrates 75 years

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The iconic Las Vegas Flamingo hotel celebrates its 75th anniversary Sunday.

The Flamingo was opened on Dec. 26, 1946, by Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel and his business partner Meyer Lansky who wanted to bring Hollywood glamour to the dessert.

Related Content SLIDESHOW: Flamingo Las Vegas celebrating 75th anniversary with look back

The property on the Las Vegas Strip started with 105 rooms but has grown to more than 3,500 rooms and suites.

75 years old! Happy Anniversary @FlamingoVegas! #OnThisDay – Dec. 26, 1946 – it opened with 105 rooms. The Flamingo wasn't the first hotel on the Strip, but its opening arguably sparked the beginnings of the Las #Vegas Strip as a destination location.



📸@LVCVA #Local #History pic.twitter.com/z7QB7ONam5 — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) December 26, 2021

According to Clark County leaders, even though the Flamingo wasn’t the first hotel on the Strip, it helped turn Las Vegas into a destination city.

Flamingo is one of the last remaining casinos on the Las Vegas Strip that opened before 1950 and is still in operation.

Flamingo Las Vegas on Las Vegas Blvd. (Courtesy: Flamingo Las Vegas)

Flamingo Hotel exterior day and night in Las Vegas, Nevada. December 15, 1953. CREDIT: Las Vegas News Bureau.

3 Line girls at the Flamingo pool and in football uniforms in Las Vegas, Nevada, August 26, 1956. Credit: Las Vegas News Bureau.

Flamingo Hotel exterior day and night in Las Vegas, Nevada. December 15, 1953. CREDIT: Las Vegas News Bureau.

This is an exterior view of the Flamingo in Las Vegas, Nevada circa 1947. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Models play in the Flamingo pool June 22, 1953 in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Las Vegas News Bureau

In this Friday, July 15, 2016, file photo, two American flamingos tussle in their exhibit space at Zoo Miami, Friday, July 15, 2016, in Miami. After nearly a century on its lofty perch, the northern mockingbird’s days may be numbered as the state bird of Florida. The flamingo is one of several birds being considered for a new state bird. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

“With 75 years of rich history, including some of the biggest names in entertainment on the famed Strip, Flamingo Las Vegas has continued to evolve and thrive, though most of the resorts built around its era are long gone,” said Dan Walsh, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Flamingo Las Vegas.

Caesars Entertainment currently owns the hotel.