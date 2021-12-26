HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Iconic Flamingo hotel celebrates 75 years

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The iconic Las Vegas Flamingo hotel celebrates its 75th anniversary Sunday.
The Flamingo was opened on Dec. 26, 1946, by Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel and his business partner Meyer Lansky who wanted to bring Hollywood glamour to the dessert.
The property on the Las Vegas Strip started with 105 rooms but has grown to more than 3,500 rooms and suites.
According to Clark County leaders, even though the Flamingo wasn’t the first hotel on the Strip, it helped turn Las Vegas into a destination city.
Flamingo is one of the last remaining casinos on the Las Vegas Strip that opened before 1950 and is still in operation.
“With 75 years of rich history, including some of the biggest names in entertainment on the famed Strip, Flamingo Las Vegas has continued to evolve and thrive, though most of the resorts built around its era are long gone,” said Dan Walsh, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Flamingo Las Vegas.
Caesars Entertainment currently owns the hotel.