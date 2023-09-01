LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — What do Adam Sandler, Hugh Grant, Michael Bublé and Afrojack have in common? They were all born on Sept. 9 — the most common birthday in the U.S., according to government birth data.

Another fun birthday fact: Nine out of the 10 most common birthdays fall in September, with Sept. 9 ranking No. 1 on the list. And even though September dominates that list, there are actually more people with August birthdays.

But everyone deserves their own special day. It’s always a good time to score something free at a restaurant, and we have compiled a list of offers at some of the chains in town. These days, almost every freebie comes with the requirement of downloading an app and creating account, although many still work through email lists you can join.

Know of offers that aren’t on the list? See information at the bottom of the story to let us know. Click the name of each restaurant for the best information we could find about specifics on each offer. It never hurts to ask at restaurants not listed below.

Applebee’s

When you sign up for Applebee’s Rewards, you’ll get a free dessert with a $15 purchase redeemable seven days before through 21 days after your birthday. They’ll sing you a song, too. You also get a sign-up offer for a free appetizer.

Arby’s

This one has been changing recently, and one valley location tells us there aren’t currently any birthday offers. Check the app for discounts and offers.

Auntie Anne’s

Get a free pretzel on your first birthday after downloading the app. That offer doesn’t repeat, but you do get a free pretzel after your first order, and you’ll earn points toward more salty goodness.

Baja Fresh

Another rewards program in transition … the birthday reward is not specified at this time, and creating an account will get you bonus points.

Baskin Robbins

A free scoop (excludes waffle cones and toppings) when you join the birthday club.

Ben & Jerry’s

“A cone-gratulationary surprise” on your birthday through an email coupon

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

A free birthday Pizookie for signing up, along with exclusive offers and specials for signing up.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Through the Blazin’ Rewards app, get six free wings during your birthday month.

California Pizza Kitchen

Free dessert for your birthday when you join rewards.

The Cheesecake Factory

A free slice on your birthday when you join rewards.

Chili’s

Free dessert on your birthday when you join rewards. You’ll also get free chips and salsa (or a non-alcoholic beverage) on every visit.

Chipotle

“Let’s just say we won’t forget you on your birthday,” the website teases. People in the know say that’s a free order of chips and guacamole with a $5 purchase.

Cinnabon

Another elusive reward, but a search reveals it’s a free iced coffee.

Cold Stone Creamery

A BOGO coupon on your birthday (and you’ll also get a BOGO coupon when you sign up for their club.

Crumbl Cookies

A free cookie on your birthday every year when you sign up online or through the app.

Dairy Queen

A free Blizzard would sure be a nice reward if you’ve got a summer birthday.

Del Taco

A free regular-sized shake on your birthday

Denny’s

The free “Birthday Slam” offer is only good on your actual birthday. It’s a Grand Slam breakfast.

Dunkin’

They know their perks. In addition to the free beverage, you’ll get 3x points on purchases on the day before your birthday, the day of, and the day after.

Dutch Bros.

A free drink on your birthday … and 50% off on your half birthday.*

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Free egg sandwich with purchase for your birthday.

El Pollo Loco

A $5 credit on the app for your birthday.

Firehouse Subs

A free medium sub with any purchase on your birthday. Claim the reward through the Firehouse Subs app.

Fuddruckers

Coupon for a free 1/3 pound burger with the purchase of your next entree of equal or greater value.

Hooters

On your birthday, 10 free wings. The special is not listed on the company’s website, but the restaurant at the OYO Hotel & Casino verified they honor the offer. Check for restrictions.

IHOP

You have entered a new world with IHOP’s stackholder rewards. Cryptocakes and more, but it still comes down to free pancakes on your birthday.

Jack in the Box

Two free tacos. Offer good three days before and three days after your birthday.

Jamba

Start earning points online or through the app, and once you’ve got 15 points, you’re eligible for the birthday gift: a free smoothie. Points do expire.

Jersey Mike’s

Loyal customers — that is, people who have had the app for a year — get a free regular sandwich.

Johnny Rocket’s

A free hamburger on your birthday with purchase of an entree and a drink when you sign up for Rocket’s e-club.

Krispy Kreme

A free donut and coffee (or a soft drink) on your birthday through Krispy Kreme Rewards.

Marie Callendar’s

A free slice of pie and $5 off your entree when you join the Marie-club.

McDonald’s

Free medium fries on your birthday through the app.

Noodles & Company

A free dessert reward for your birthday if you’re new to the program, and entree rewards as you build up more points.

Nothing Bundt Cakes

A free bundtlet on your birthday when you sign up for the e-club.

On the Border

A birthday surprise — a $5-off coupon — when you sign up for the rewards program.

Olive Garden

Free dessert on your birthday when you join the e-club.

Outback Steakhouse

A free dessert on your birthday when you sign up for Dine Rewards. You’ll get a free Bloomin’ Onion just for signing up.

Panera Bread

Your choice of a free pastry or bakery sweet when you register online or download the Panera app and create an account.

P.F. Chang’s

A complimentary birthday dessert when you sign up for rewards.

Papa Johns

Get a free dessert item on your birthday when you sign up for Papa Rewards. Offer is good for 14 days after it’s delivered to your account.

Pieology

Buy One Get One through the app when you sign up to be a member of Pie Life.

Pinkbox

“It’s Ya Birthday” — Pinkbox has a name for their birthday reward, a special doughnut made just for your special occasion. Join the Perks club to claim your gift.

Pizza Hut

Birthday rewards are not listed on the website, aside from a benefit that says “Celebrate with a special reward on your birthday.” Some reports indicate Pizza Hut no longer offers a birthday reward.

Red Lobster

A free dessert on your birthday, but there are some restrictions. You must purchase two adult dinner entrees and join the rewards program 10 days before their birthday to receive the coupon.

Red Robin

A “Birthday Burger” reward once during the month of your birthday for joining Red Robin Royalty.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

You’ll get a free dessert with the purchase of an adult entree on your birthday when you sign up for the email club or download the app and create an account.

Rubio’s

Special birthday surprises are part of the rewards program when you download the app and create an account. Or you can sign up online.

Sbarro

Six Nevada locations are listed as Sbarro kicks off its rewards program. You can get a coupon for a free slice on your birthday when you sign up for the program.

Shake Shack

Add your birthday when you create a Shack App profile and you’ll get a freebie in your inbox when that special day rolls around.

Smashburger

A free shake on your birthday when you sign up for Smashburger rewards. You’ll also get free fries on your second purchase.

Sonic

A free small side for your birthday, and monthly rewards when you download the app and create an account. The birthday offer is only good on your actual birthday.

Starbucks

Free drink! Probably one of the most popular birthday offers comes from Starbucks. But did you know their legal department gives you the option of a free food item or a free bottled drink? Yeah, you probably did. You probably also have an account in the app — a must for getting your rewards.

Steak ‘n Shake

A free specialty milkshake

Subway

Always a good idea to ask when it comes to Subway, because some franchises don’t even honor coupons issued by the chain. We have seen offers ranging from a free cookie on your birthday to a free 6-inch sub and a drink, but each franchise might have its own version of birthday rewards.

Taco Bell

A free regular Mountain Dew Baja Blast Freeze on your birthday might be the reason to sign up for Taco Bell Rewards. You also get a free reward just for signing up.

Texas Roadhouse

Three Las Vegas locations offer a free appetizer on your birthday.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Join the Tropic Rewards club to get a “surprise” birthday reward — a 24-ounce smoothie. There’s a reward just for signing up, too.

Wendy’s

Did someone say free frosty? That’s the birthday reward for signing up for the MyWendy’s email list.

Wetzel’s Pretzels

Is there a better reason to go to the mall? You not only get a free pretzel on your birthday, you also get one for signing up through the app.

Whataburger

They’re not even in Las Vegas yet, but they’re on their way. So we’ll put this out there: One free Justaburger when you sign up for the rewards program.

Wienerschnitzel

Three Las Vegas locations have the counterpoint to a burger-and-fries birthday — a free chili dog. It might come in the form of a digital coupon when you sign up.

Yogurtland

The mystery of a free birthday treat has us on the edge of our seat. You’ll have to create an account to register for rewards.

*–If you read through the full list, you might have noticed the “half birthday” under the Dutch Bros. listing. It’s really a thing. Some people actually celebrate their half birthday six months before their actual birthday. Sometimes that’s to avoid a conflict — such as a birthday that falls on Christmas or another holiday that overshadows that special day. There’s actually a guide to calculating your half birthday.

Here’s another tip: Companies like to celebrate their own birthdays. Keep an eye out for freebies around those promotions.

We’ll keep adding to the list as we find out about other offers. Let us know about freebies that didn’t make our list by emailing Web-KLAS@nexstar.tv.