Happy 111th Birthday, Clark County!

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County is celebrating its 111th birthday on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. The county, which is made up 2.3 million citizens, was founded on July 1, 1909.

The famous Las Vegas Strip is in Clark County’s jurisdiction and is part of the reason the county sees more than 45.6 million visitors a year.

According to the county’s website, Clark is the 13th-largest county in the United States.

Clark County shared a few older photos on their Twitter Wednesday to commemorate its birthday.

#ClarkCounty is 111 years old today. #HappyBirthday to us! Do we look that old? It was #OTD, July 1, 1909 Clark County officially came into existence. Guess we've grown up a little over the years.



