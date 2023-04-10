LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The Rotary Club of Las Vegas celebrated it’s 100th birthday last weekend, and the evening *started* with a curtain call.

But not just any curtain! It’s a *huge* curtain that’s had almost as many lives as a cat, hanging in showrooms all over Las Vegas “back in the day” before taking up residence in the collection of the UNLV Library.

Many service clubs have a tradition of hanging the banners of visiting club members from across the country and around the world, but can any club can match the giant curtain?

With swanky musical interludes from Chadwick Johnson and the “LV Retro Vibe” band, the evening also included an early story of giving: a 14-year-old from Moapa Valley whose feet were amputated in a farm accident. The young Las Vegas Rotary Club not only paid for several sets of prosthetics as he outgrew them, but also for his medical trips to Los Angeles.

Guest speaker Jack Sheehan told edge-of-your-seat stories about Las Vegas from Bugsy Siegel to one of the country’s biggest pot dealers who called called Las Vegas home, even after a new identity from the witness protection program.

8NewsNow’s Nate Tannenbaum was the Master of Ceremonies for the special night at the Historic 5thStreet School.

Happy 100th to the Las Vegas Rotary Club and current President Caty Crockett.