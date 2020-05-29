HAPPENING TODAY: Businesses reopen under Phase 2 recovery plan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada entered Phase 2 of its reopening plan at 12:01 a.m. Friday. During this phase, Thousands of businesses in the retail and service industry are allowed to open to the public with safety guidelines.

It’s been nearly 80 days since businesses deemed “non-essential” were forced to shut down due to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Phase 2 recovery plan, bars, gyms, spas, massage services, swimming pools, movie theaters, museums and indoor shopping malls are all allowed to operate.

Shoppers can expect some changes when visiting local malls. The Boulevard Mall removed and limited the number of benches and chairs in common areas. Customers are also reminded — with signage — to social distance, wash their hands and, if possible, wear a face covering.

“Wearing the mask is a very good idea. Our staff are required to wear masks and perform frequent hand washing. We’ll have hand sanitizing stations available so the public can sanitize as often as they need to.” said Timo Kuusela, general manager, Boulevard Mall. “Security has a steady supply of masks and other protective equipment and they’ll be roving the mall and making sure that they assist people as needed.”

The Boulevard, Meadows, Galleria, and Fashion Show malls plan to reopen Friday for the first time in months. Some stores inside the malls will remain closed and the malls will have reduced hours.

Phase 2 does allow casinos to reopen but that doesn’t happen until Thursday, June 4.

What can’t open under Phase 2:

Adult entertainment establishments

Brothels

Day and night clubs

Live sporting events and entertainment with spectators

Under Phase 2, gatherings are limited to 50 people and the most vulnerable should continue to shelter in place. Masks and social distancing are still encouraged.