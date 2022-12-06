LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The girlfriend of a 30-year-old man who was gunned down in an east valley park near a high school last month initially lied to Las Vegas police indicating the shooting was random because she said she feared for her children’s safety, according to court documents.

Michael Oliva died after being shot on Oct. 18 around 1 a.m. at Shadow Rock Park on Los Feliz Street near Sunrise Mountain High School.

According to a Declaration of Warrant filed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Oliva’s girlfriend, who isn’t identified in the paperwork, told police she had invited another man through Facebook Messenger to go with her and Oliva to the park. She said she only knew the man by his moniker. The documents later reveal police learned that the person was 18-year-old, Joshua Steffen.

Police said the woman told them the trio was drinking in the park when more people arrived in a Honda. The trio left to get some food and returned to the parking lot at which time Oliva got out of his girlfriend’s vehicle and stood in front of the Honda while Steffen exited the vehicle and stood a few feet away from the woman’s vehicle and the two began arguing.

The woman told investigators she heard Oliva say he was born and raised on the east side and Steffen replied “F— the east side, north town is where it’s at.” She then saw Steffen pull out a handgun and fire four to five rounds toward Oliva who fell to the ground. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said Steffen fled in the Honda.

Because the police didn’t know his identity, the warrant said investigators tracked him down through Facebook accounts which eventually led to his mother’s account, and they were able to identify him and take him into custody on Nov. 30.

Steffen remains in the Clark County Detention Center. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 19, 2022.